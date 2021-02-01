Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $95.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $610,683,000 after buying an additional 32,921 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,403,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $305,663,000 after purchasing an additional 162,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,021,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $279,167,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $212,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

