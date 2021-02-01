Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MIE remained flat at $$2.61 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 284,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,924. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $7.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,188 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

