Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.69. 85,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,463. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $34,892.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $928,944.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,095 shares of company stock worth $2,486,433. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,977,000 after buying an additional 192,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 663,453 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,200 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,058,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376,895 shares during the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

