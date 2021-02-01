CoinDeal Token Trading 26.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $267,799.04 and $192.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinDeal Token token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00149877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00067611 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00266068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00038908 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com.

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.