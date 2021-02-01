Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

CL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

CL stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

