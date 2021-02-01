Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 366 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.08. 102,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,826. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.03. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

