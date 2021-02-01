Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.7% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $352.07. 101,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

