Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.93.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

