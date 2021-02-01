Colonial Trust Advisors Has $1.16 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 4,753.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,795. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -601.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

