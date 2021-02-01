Colonial Trust Advisors Has $3.70 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,800 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after acquiring an additional 416,585 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,360,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179,169 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $65.52. 494,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,930,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $67.60.

