Colonial Trust Advisors Has $5.77 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after buying an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,494,000 after buying an additional 62,162 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI traded up $4.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $321.52. The company had a trading volume of 53,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,305. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

