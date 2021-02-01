Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 104 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $112.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,268. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

