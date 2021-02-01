Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 6,047 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Central Securities were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CET. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Central Securities by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Central Securities by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Central Securities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in Central Securities by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 57,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford purchased 5,000 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $155,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,102.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 1,477 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $48,859.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,908 shares of company stock valued at $373,458. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,484. Central Securities Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

