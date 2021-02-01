Color Platform (CLR) Market Cap Reaches $913,064.93

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $913,064.93 and $220.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,633.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $416.97 or 0.01239743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.81 or 0.00531630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002239 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

