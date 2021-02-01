ColossusXT Trading 18.6% Higher This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $23.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000271 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.62 or 0.01113528 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012889 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001012 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,649,532,047 coins and its circulating supply is 12,608,490,220 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.