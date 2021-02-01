Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Columbia Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%. Analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Financial (CLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.