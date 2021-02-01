Columbus Macro LLC Sells 7,023 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

