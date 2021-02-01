Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after acquiring an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $601,185,000 after acquiring an additional 300,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $511,715,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69. The company has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

