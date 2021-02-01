Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $32,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $121.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $136.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

