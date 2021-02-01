Comerica Bank Buys 96,011 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,011 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $38,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $135.44 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $142.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.76 and its 200 day moving average is $126.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

