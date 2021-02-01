Comerica Bank Has $34.65 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $165.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.60. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

