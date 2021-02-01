Comerica Bank Has $73.10 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $73,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $519.59 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $528.46 and its 200 day moving average is $509.99. The firm has a market cap of $321.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

