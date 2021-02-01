Comerica Bank Purchases 27,084 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,232,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $92,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,147,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,043,000 after purchasing an additional 67,435 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $72.39 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

