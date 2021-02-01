Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 562,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $216,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $371.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

