Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.90 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CBK. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.31 ($6.24).

Shares of CBK opened at €5.48 ($6.45) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a PE ratio of -27.82. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 52-week high of €6.83 ($8.04).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

