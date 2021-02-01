Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $77.07 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

