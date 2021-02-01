Community Bank N.A. Has $374,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,440,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after buying an additional 1,447,785 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,302,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1,179.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after buying an additional 632,635 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

NYSE CARR opened at $38.50 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

