Community Bank N.A. Has $773,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,370 shares of company stock worth $113,917. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

