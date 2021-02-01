Community Bank N.A. Purchases 683 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

NYSE APD opened at $266.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.