Community Bank N.A. Sells 390 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIO opened at $76.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Investec upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

