Community Bank N.A. Sells 800 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stephens started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,084 shares of company stock worth $19,516,423. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $248.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.61. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

