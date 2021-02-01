Community Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $55.04 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

