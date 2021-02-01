Community West Bancshares Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) declared a dividend on Monday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CWBC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.91. 51,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

In related news, Director John D. Illgen sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $49,029.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,720.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.