Comparing Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG)

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Braskem alerts:

This table compares Braskem and Strattner Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $12.72 billion 0.28 -$643.89 million ($1.71) -5.19 Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Strattner Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braskem.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and Strattner Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem -20.56% -962.43% -13.59% Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Braskem has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattner Financial Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Braskem and Strattner Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 3 2 0 2.40 Strattner Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Braskem beats Strattner Financial Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The company also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene PetroquÃ­mica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Strattner Financial Group

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp. in March 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.