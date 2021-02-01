Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post sales of $69.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.20 million and the lowest is $67.19 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $73.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $306.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.54 million to $310.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $319.90 million, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $325.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.85 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

BBCP opened at $5.46 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $308.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 29.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,836 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth $1,875,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 27.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

