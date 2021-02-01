Condor Capital Management Acquires 216 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $350.90. The stock had a trading volume of 53,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

