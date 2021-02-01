Condor Capital Management Boosts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,647. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

