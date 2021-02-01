Condor Capital Management Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $284.00. 247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,142. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $297.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.88.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

