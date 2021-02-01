Condor Capital Management Has $12.29 Million Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 29,454.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 316,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 60,876 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 42,645 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51.

