Condor Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.6% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

