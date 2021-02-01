Condor Capital Management Purchases 71 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.16. 229,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,981,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.29 and a 200 day moving average of $268.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $695.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

