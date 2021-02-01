Condor Capital Management Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.33. The stock had a trading volume of 81,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,895. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $103.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

