Condor Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.63. 63,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,237. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $247.58.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.