ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) PT Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $844.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

