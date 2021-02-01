Conning Inc. Acquires 1,160 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.60 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.