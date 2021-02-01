Conning Inc. Buys Shares of 9,944 Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

