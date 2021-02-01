Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LH opened at $228.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.45 and its 200 day moving average is $197.71.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.11.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

