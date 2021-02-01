Conning Inc. Has $262,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 61,819 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

HOLX stock opened at $79.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $81.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

