Conning Inc. Has $357,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $159.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.14. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.