Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $48.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $71.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

